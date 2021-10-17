No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern odds heading into game week

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines face the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten battle in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 23rd at 12:00 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) have alternated wins and losses so far this season. Most recently, they are coming off of a win against Rutgers 21-7. Senior wide receiver Bo Melton had eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) remained undefeated with a narrow victory over Nebraska last week, 32-29. Senior running back Hassan Haskins had 23 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan -19

Total: 53.5

