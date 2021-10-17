 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern odds heading into game week

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Northwestern Wildcats in this Big Ten matchup.

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines face the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten battle in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 23rd at 12:00 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) have alternated wins and losses so far this season. Most recently, they are coming off of a win against Rutgers 21-7. Senior wide receiver Bo Melton had eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) remained undefeated with a narrow victory over Nebraska last week, 32-29. Senior running back Hassan Haskins had 23 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan -19
Total: 53.5

