No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy odds heading into game week

The No. 2 (!!) Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Navy Midshipmen in this American Conference game. Kickoff will be at 12:00 PM ET from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, October 23rd. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Bearcats (6-0, 2-0 American) remain undefeated with a blowout win over UCF last week, 56-21. Junior running back Jerome Ford couldn’t be stopped as he rushed 20 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns giving him 338 yards and six touchdowns over his last two games.

The Midshipmen (1-5, 1-3 American) are coming off of back-to-back losses. The most recent loss to Memphis was 35-17. There wasn’t much working for Navy in this one, but senior running back Isaac Ruoss had 18 carries for 75 yards in the game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -24

Total: 51.5

