No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA odds heading into game week

The Oregon Ducks fly south to take on the UCLA Bruins in this Pac-12 conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Saturday, October 23rd. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) got back into the win column with a 24-17 win over Cal last weekend. In the victory, junior running back Travis Dye had 19 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) are going into this one with a two-game win streak most recently beating Washington 24-17. Junior running back Zach Charbonnet had 21 rushes for 121 yards. Over the Bruins' last three games, Charbonnet has exactly 21 rushes in each game and has totaled 337 yards.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -2

Total: 65.5

