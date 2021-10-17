No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma Sooners go on the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, October 23rd with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) look like a completely different team under freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and are coming off of a win against TCU. Williams threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns while rushing nine times for an additional 66 yards and another touchdown.

The Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) have lost five straight games after winning their season-opening contest. Most recently, they lost to Texas Tech 41-14. The Jayhawks' offense wasn’t able to muster much and were led by sophomore wide receiver Luke Grimm who had three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -38

Total: 67.5

