No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds heading into game week

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys are ranked but decided underdogs when they face the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, October 23rd at 3:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) remained undefeated as they defeated the Texas Longhorns 32-24. Senior running back Jaylen Warren had 33 rushes for 193 rushes in the win and he has at least 27 rushing attempts in each of the team’s previous four games.

The Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) are on a two-game win streak and most recently beat the Kansas State Wildcats 33-20. In the win, running back Breece Hall ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Hall now has at least 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in each of his previous four games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa State -6.5

Total: 47

