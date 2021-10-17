No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana odds heading into game week

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on Big Ten foe the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) should be well rested in this one as they had an off week last week. In their most recent game, they trounced Maryland 66-17 and are on a four-game win streak. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud had 400 yards and five touchdowns passing in the victory.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are rounding out the toughest stretch of their schedule as they faced former No. 4 Penn State two weeks ago and former No. 10 Michigan State last week. They lost 20-15 against the Spartans last week and junior quarterback Jack Tuttle will need to improve on his 28 for 52 for 188 yards and two interceptions passing line if they hope to compete in this one.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -18.5

Total: 60.5

