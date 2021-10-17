No. 18 NC State vs. Miami odds heading into game week

The NC State Wolfpack travel to take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 ACC) are riding a four-game win streak heading into this matchup. Most recently, they beat the Boston College Eagles 33-7. Sophomore quarterback Devin Leary had 251 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The Hurricanes (2-4, 0-2 ACC) are on a two-game skid heading into this matchup. Last weekend, they lost to the UNC Tar Heels 45-42. Freshman running back Jaylan Knighton had 17 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -2

Total: 51.5

