No. 12 Ole Miss vs. LSU odds heading into game week

The LSU Tigers face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, October 23rd at 3:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Tigers (4-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off of an upset win against the former No. 20 Florida Gators. In that game, junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price ran the ball 36 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He has 434 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games. We’ll see how the impending loss of Ed Orgeron effects the Tigers as they wind down the 2021 season.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) survived some awful fan interference against Tennessee and pulled out a 31-26 win to secure a two-game win streak heading into this game. In the win, quarterback Matt Corral showed off his dual-threat abilities as he threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran 30 times for an additional 195 yards.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ole Miss -12

Total: 75.5

