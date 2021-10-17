No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

The South Carolina Gamecocks go on the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in this SEC conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday, October 23rd. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are coming off of a one-point victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Backup quarterback Zeb Noland led the game-winning touchdown drive with 37 seconds left after starting quarterback Luke Doty was benched due to poor performance.

The Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) followed up their upset win over then No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago with a solid 35-14 win over the Missouri Tigers last week. Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Archane combined for 36 rushes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: A&M -19

Total: 48.5

