 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC odds heading into game week

The USC Trojans face their ancient rival Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this Week 8 college football matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.&nbsp; Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans go on the road to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

The Trojans (3-3, 2-3 Pac-12) have alternated between wins and losses this year and are most recently coming off of a loss to the Utah Utes, 42-26. Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 400 yards and wide receiver Drake London had 16 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Fighting Irish (5-1, Independent) are going to be well-rested as they had an off week last week. In their most recent game, they beat the Virginia Tech Hokies 32-29 on a field goal with 17 seconds left in the game. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams had 19 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and has scored in each of his last two games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -4
Total: 53.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation