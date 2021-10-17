Antonio Gibson is active for Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Washington Football Team announced Week 6 inactives and Antonio Gibson is officially active for their matchup against the Chiefs. Gibson did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a shin injury, and Washington did not publicize practice reports for Thursday and Friday.

The running back is officially good to go and this is a favorable matchup. Gibson will headline the Washington backfield and is expected to put up big numbers, as the Chiefs have struggled to defend much at this point. Kansas City somehow ranks worse against the run than the pass in terms of yards allowed, which is good news for Washington and Gibson’s fantasy managers. The Football Team will still sprinkle in work for J.D. McKissic but Gibson has a chance to put on a massive showing against the Chiefs. Washington’s defense hasn’t stopped many teams either, so this could be a high-scoring game. That’s good news for fantasy managers who are backing Gibson in this contest.