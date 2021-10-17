Damien Harris is active for Week 6 vs. Cowboys

The Patriots announced Week 6 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cowboys. Harris was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He did not practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

Harris is going to suit up for the contest and that’s good news for fantasy managers counting on his presence. With plenty of running backs banged up, there’s a chance Harris’ status helps out a few managers feeling the pain of injuries. He immediately reclaims the lead job in New England’s backfield and should see additional carries with the Patriots potentially playing “keep away” from Dallas’ high-powered offense. Harris is coming off a solid performance against the Texans and should be ready for more against the Cowboys. His lingering injury does open up the possibility for Bill Belichick to rotate running backs, so that’s a red flag even with Harris being active.