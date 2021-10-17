Giants WR Darius Slayton is inactive for Week 6 vs. Rams

The New York Giants announced Week 6 inactives and wide receiver Darius Slayton is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Slayton was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

It’ll be a third straight week on the bench for Slayton, who is part of a long injury report for the Giants. It’s hard to consider anyone on the team worthy of starting in fantasy football for this Week 6 contest against the Rams, but Kadarius Toney has some flex value as a potential home-run threat. Slayton looked like he was headed for a promising campaign before suffering the hamstring injury. Even after logging three limited sessions, he was unable to ultimately pull it together on gameday. Slayton’s next opportunity to take the field will be in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.