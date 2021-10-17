Darius Slayton injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton could see his first action since Week 3. He is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Slayton is recovering from a hamstring issue that’s kept him off the field. He was a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week. Still, we may have to wait until Sunday morning until we get an official green light for Slayton, but signs are trending upward.

Fantasy football impact: Darius Slayton (hamstring)

The Giants figure to be passing a lot in this one with the Rams heavily favored. They could certainly use Slayton’s downfield ability here, something they’ve been missing over the last two weeks as he’s been out of action. New York is going to be without two of its top offensive threats, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, which could mean more looks for Slayton. Two more receivers are questionable for this one, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard.