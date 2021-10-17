Kareem Hunt is active for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 6 inactives and running back Kareem Hunt is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Hunt was listed as questionable this week due to a wrist and knee injury. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was able to log a limited session Friday.

With Nick Chubb sidelined, Hunt becomes the lead running back for the Browns in Week 6. He’s well suited for the role and deliver great volume for fantasy managers in this contest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told Tom Pelissero the running back would see more work than normal, but would be on some kind of snap count.

The Cardinals have a strong defense but will be without some key players due to COVID protocols. That should allow Hunt and this Cleveland offense to make some big plays. Even with Chubb in the mix, Hunt would’ve been a flex play in most leagues for this contest. He’s now slated to be among the top fantasy running backs for the week due to his all-around abilities and increased usage.