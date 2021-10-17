Mike Williams is active for Week 6 vs. Ravens

The Chargers announced Week 6 inactives and Mike Williams is officially active for their matchup against the Ravens. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was absent for the public portion of Thursday’s practice session and wasn’t spotted at Friday’s session, putting his status for Sunday’s game in question.

Williams being active is a huge boost for LA’s offense. The wide receiver is enjoying a hot start to the season and is one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football so far. He’s doing more than just running deep routes, becoming a consistent force in the offense. Justin Herbert is finding Williams on intermediate routes more, leading to his rise. In a contract season, Williams is doing exactly what he needs to for a big extension. In what is expected to be a shootout against the Ravens, the Chargers are happy to have Williams on the field.