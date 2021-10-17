Mike Williams injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day update: Williams is expected to play today against the Baltimore Ravens, barring a pregame setback, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is in danger of missing this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Williams is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report with a knee injury. He did not practice at all this week, and his playing status might not be decided until game time on Sunday. The Chargers kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football impact: Mike Williams (knee)

Williams is coming off a monster outing last week. He caught eight passes on a season-high 16 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns, giving him six scores on the season. Williams leads the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

If he can’t play this week, that would mean more looks for Keenan Allen, who already has a slight edge to lead the Chargers in both targets and receptions. Tight end Jared Cook and wide receiver Jalen Guyton could get a few more looks in the passing game too. If Williams is able to suit up for this one, it’s hard to justify leaving him out of your fantasy football lineup, even with his injury situation.