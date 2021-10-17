Chase Edmonds injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day update: Edmonds is expected to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, per Ian Rapoport.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Edmonds is dealing with a shoulder injury. However, despite the designation, Edmonds was able to practice all week, getting in limited work at all three sessions, and he is expected to play when the Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Chase Edmonds (shoulder)

Edmonds had just six rushing attempts for 15 yards last week against the 49ers, and he watch James Conner run the ball 10 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Edmonds was also targeted four times in that one, catching three for 19 yards, and he remains a regular contributor in the passing game.

Though it shouldn’t matter this week with Edmonds expected to play, if he were to miss time, Conner would be an attractive fantasy football option. They both have some appeal this week against the Browns, especially in PPR leagues where Edmonds has an edge.