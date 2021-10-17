Terry McLaurin injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day update: McLaurin is also slated to play on Sunday against the Chiefs, barring a setback, per Ian Rapoport.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He has a hamstring injury that will require some careful attention to his status ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. What’s most concerning about this case is that McLaurin was a late addition to the injury report, missing Friday’s practice after being a full go for both days prior to that.

Fantasy football impact: Terry McLaurin (hamstring)

Head coach Ron Rivera made it sound as if sitting McLaurin for Friday’s practice was just a precautionary move. Nevertheless, if you plan on using Terry McLaurin in fantasy football lineups this week, you will have to double check his status on Sunday morning prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

McLaurin has a very favorable matchup against a Chiefs defense giving up the most points of any team in the league right now. He had a down game last week, catching just four passes on 11 targets for 46 yards, but he could thrive against this defense. If McLaurin can’t play, Adam Humphries could see more work, as well as tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and running back JD McKissic.