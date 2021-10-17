Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day update: Toney should be active today against the Los Angeles Rams, barring a setback in warmups, per Ian Rapoport.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Tony is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. The rookie is dealing with an ankle injury. He did practice all three days this week, albeit in a limited role. However, he is expected to play this week in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football impact: Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Toney had a monster outing last week, catching 10 passes on 13 targets for 189 yards against the Cowboys. He’s steadily seen his workload increase, especially with injuries to the Giants’ other wide receivers. Toney will have some competition for targets this week with Sterling Shepard due to return. Kenny Golladay is out, and Darius Slayton’s status is still up in the air. Nevertheless, it’s a good week to get Toney in your fantasy football lineups. The Giants will likely have to do a lot of passing against a heavily-favored Rams team.