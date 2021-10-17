 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Rashod Bateman ahead of the Ravens Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Rashod Bateman #12 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens in action during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens enter one of the biggest matchups of the season so far in Week 6 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are coming off thrilling victories in Week 5 and should trade punches in what is expected to be a high-scoring contest. The Ravens will get first-round pick Rashod Bateman back after missing him for the first five games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman hasn’t played this season after suffering a groin injury during the preseason. The Ravens have high hopes for the first-round pick but it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role he has in this offense. Marquise Brown has emerged as a more consistent player and Mark Andrews remains Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. Bateman will need a couple games to get up to speed with the group.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Sammy Watkins ruled out, it would be wise to let Bateman play a game out to get a glimpse at his role. The Ravens are still a run-heavy team, while Jackson has developed some good rapport with Brown and Andrews over the last few weeks. Bateman could be a useful flex play down the line but its best to leave him on the bench for this week’s fantasy matchup.

