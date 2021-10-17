Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens enter one of the biggest matchups of the season so far in Week 6 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are coming off thrilling victories in Week 5 and should trade punches in what is expected to be a high-scoring contest. The Ravens will get first-round pick Rashod Bateman back after missing him for the first five games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman hasn’t played this season after suffering a groin injury during the preseason. The Ravens have high hopes for the first-round pick but it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role he has in this offense. Marquise Brown has emerged as a more consistent player and Mark Andrews remains Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. Bateman will need a couple games to get up to speed with the group.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Sammy Watkins ruled out, it would be wise to let Bateman play a game out to get a glimpse at his role. The Ravens are still a run-heavy team, while Jackson has developed some good rapport with Brown and Andrews over the last few weeks. Bateman could be a useful flex play down the line but its best to leave him on the bench for this week’s fantasy matchup.