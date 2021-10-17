NFL injury report, Week 4: Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Terry McLaurin lead the list

The Week 6 injury report is a long one, and there are a few situations where we likely won’t know the status on key players until game time on Sunday. As usual, you’ll need to keep an eye on the news throughout the weekend. It’s also important to remember that there’s a London game this week, between the Dolphins and Jaguars, that kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET, so you’ll need to have your fantasy football lineups locked in by then.

The first thing you’ll notice is the number of starting running backs out this week, including Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Chris Carson. Some backups are better than others, and the one who really stands out here is Kareem Hunt of the Browns. He’s also listed as questionable, but he is expected to play and should have a great game with Chubb out of action.

Among the questionable running backs you’ll want to keep an eye on Antonio Gibson. Washington does expect him to play, but it’s still important to get confirmation of his status. He’s got an excellent matchup against a weak Chiefs defense. Both of Detroit’s top two running backs are questionable this week, but D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are expected to play.

We’re going to be waiting on decisions for two of the top receivers in fantasy. Washington’s Terry McLaurin was a late addition to the injury report after he missed practice on Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera sounded as if that was just a precautionary move, but you’ll want to get confirmation. The Chiefs may have to wait until Sunday to know whether or not Tyreek Hill will play this week. He missed practice all week, which is never a good sign.

And those are just a few of the big injury situations to keep an eye on this week. Here’s a look at the full report for Sunday’s games.

Out

QB: Russell Wilson (right finger), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related - personal matter)

RB: Saquon Barkley (ankle), Chris Carson (neck), Nick Chubb (calf), Christian McCaffrey (hamstring — IR), Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

WR: Kenny Golladay (knee), DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring), Curtis Samuel (groin), Cam Sims (hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), Sammy Watkins (thigh)

TE: Blake Bell (back), Zach Ertz (not injury related), Ben Ellefson (knee)

Questionable

QB: Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)

RB: Rex Burkhead (hip, knee), Chase Edmonds (shoulder), Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), Antonio Gibson (shin), Melvin Gordon (hip), Damien Harris (ribs), Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee), Joe Mixon (ankle), Ryan Nall (ankle), D’Andre Swift (groin), Jamaal Williams (hip, illness)

WR: Danny Amendola (thigh), Dyami Brown (knee), Jakeem Grant (groin), Tyreek Hill (quadricep), Terry McLaurin (hamstring), Allen Robinson (ankle), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Malik Taylor (illness), Mike Thomas (ankle), Kadarius Toney (ankle), Mike Williams (knee), Preston Williams (groin)

TE: T.J. Hockenson (knee), Sammis Reyes (back), Adam Shaheen (knee)