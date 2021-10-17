Ezekiel Elliott is active for Week 6 vs. Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 6 inactives and Ezekiel Elliott is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Patriots. Elliott was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Heading into the weekend, Jerry Jones expressed confidence Elliott and the team’s other injured players would be available for Sunday’s road game against the Patriots.

Even with the injury, it’s no surprise to see Elliott active for a big contest against the Patriots. The star running back has ceded some work to Tony Pollard but continues to find the endzone and has become the fantasy stud many expected him to be. Fantasy managers who had some doubt keeping him in the lineup with the late kickoff are rewarded for their patience. Let’s see how the Cowboys running back fares against a defense that’s near the league average in terms of rushing yards allowed per game.