NFL picks, Week 6: Predicting every game against the spread

Week 6 got underway on Thursday with the Bucs holding off a game Eagles squad on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs looked like they might blow the game open, but Jalen Hurts and company made it interesting in the fourth quarter. Now, we’re about ready to get going with some early Sunday football in London followed by the normal 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and SNF slate.

We’re back with more picks against the spread. I went 7-9 overall last week, but did manage to go 5-0 with my best bets. That moves me to 14-11 on best bets and 36-44 overall. If I’m going to get anything right, it might as well be the best bets!

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Chargers (+2.5) over Ravens

Panthers (+2.5) over Vikings

Texans (+10) over Colts

Chiefs (-6.5) over Washington

Cowboys (-3.5) over Patriots

Here are all my picks for Week 6.

Bucs vs. Eagles (+6.5): Eagles — WIN

Dolphins vs. Jaguars (+3): Dolphins Jaguars (8:25 a.m. — with all the injuries, we’re pivoting to Jacksonville on this pick)

Chargers vs. Ravens (-2.5): Chargers

Vikings vs. Panthers (+2.5): Panthers

Packers vs. Bears (+5.5): Bears

Bengals vs. Lions (+3.5): Lions

Texans vs. Colts (-10): Texans

Rams vs. Giants (+9): Rams

Chiefs vs. Washington (+6.5): Chiefs

Cardinals vs. Browns (-3.5): Cardinals

Raiders vs. Broncos (-4): Broncos

Cowboys vs. Patriots (+3.5): Cowboys

Seahawks vs. Steelers (-5): Steelers

Bills vs. Titans (+5.5): Titans

