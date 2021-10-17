Heisman Watch, Week 7: SEC quarterbacks rise, Big Ten running backs fall and a young Sooner enters the spotlight

Week 7 saw the No. 2 team in the country go down when Purdue upset Iowa. In back-to-back weeks, the top two teams in the country lost. That, along with other results, means more shuffling in the Heisman race. This competition is beginning to tighten and will start whittling away players in the coming weeks with more marquee matchups. SEC quarterbacks continue to headline the field and show why they are favorites, but it is still anyone’s trophy to capture seven weeks into the season.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders for the award after Week 7, and their odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (+180)

Stock: Steady

A loss doesn’t take a Heisman contender out of the race. Young bounced back from a tough defeat at Texas A&M with a resounding victory over Mississippi State, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-9 win. The quarterback is going to get an opportunity for signature moments against LSU, Auburn and potentially Georgia if the Tide keep winning. There’s lots of time for Young to make up for a rare blemish on his resume.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (+190)

Stock: Up

Corral is racking up some impressive numbers across the board. Many will point to the Alabama game as his downfall but the quarterback wasn’t the reason Ole Miss couldn’t hang with the Tide. Corral is going to keep playing in big games and with one more Alabama slip-up, he could end up in Atlanta. That would be more than enough to give the gunslinger a seat at the Heisman ceremony when the season concludes.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State (+1600)

Stock: Down

Technically, Walker saw his odds improve after Michigan State’s win over Indiana. But let’s be honest, this was a far from convincing performance on all fronts. Walker managed 84 yards on 23 carries and had one reception for negative yardage as the Spartans eked out a 20-15 win. The big showdown is with Michigan is looming and Michigan State is still undefeated. Walker is very much in the race but needs to bounce back from a dismal outing against the Hoosiers.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (+1800)

Stock: Steady

Ridder was not impressive in Cincinnati’s destruction of UCF, throwing for 140 yards and a touchdown. It was running back Jerome Ford who presented his Heisman campaign with 189 yards and four touchdowns. Down the line, the Bearcats are not going to be able to shy away from giving Ridder more opportunities. They’re going to have to keep winning and ultimately, Ridder performing in the air gives them the best chance at doing so. The quarterback’s stock didn’t go up, but it shouldn’t fall either after a blowout win.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State (OTB)

Stock: Up

Warren had a big day in Oklahoma State’s comeback win over Texas, tallying 193 rushing yards. He’s up to 705 yards on the ground after a slow start to the season and more importantly, is playing on an undefeated team with a chance to make national noise. The Cowboys will keep featuring Warren going forward and the schedule is light. If he has a big Bedlam game, watch out.

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma (+2500)

Stock: Up

Since there’s no minimum requirement for number of games played, Williams is going to be considered until there’s a reason not to. He had his signature moment in a comeback win in the Red River rivalry, throwing two touchdowns while rushing for another one. He plays on a contending team in a good offense and has the ability to put up big numbers. Even if he’s going to play a majority of eight games (including a Big 12 title game), his resume will be worth keeping an eye on. His odds improved drastically from +10000 to +2500.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (+2000)

Stock: Up

Yes, Robinson’s Longhorns now have three losses on the season. It’s very rare for a Heisman winner to come from a team with three or more losses, especially if that team is not going to be playing for anything late in the year. Robinson’s numbers, though, tell a different story. The running back added 135 yards and two scores in a close loss to an undefeated Oklahoma State team. He’s got an impressive stat line and just needs to hope losses start piling up for other contenders.

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (+15000)

Stock: Down

Goodson was really only on this list because you can’t give an individual award to an entire defense. After Iowa’s crushing 24-7 loss to Purdue, there’s no way Goodson can get back into this race. The Hawkeyes are not built to put up big offensive numbers, and opponents are daring Spencer Petras to beat them with his arm. That adds up to bad things for Goodson, who was looking solid until this week’s loss.

