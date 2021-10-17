Tua Tagovailoa is active for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

Tua is back! The Miami Dolphins announced Week 6 inactives and Tua Tagovailoa is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tagovailoa was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and was officially listed as questionable due to his prior rib injury. Because he was on IR prior to Saturday, he did not appear on the team’s in-week injury report.

Tagovailoa hasn’t played since fracturing ribs in Week 2 against the Bills. Jacoby Brissett started in the games since but Tagovailoa will return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game in London.

There’s good and bad for Tua coming into this contest. The Jaguars stink, so that’s an obvious positive. However, the QB will be without some key pass catchers due to injury. Wide receiver DeVante Parker was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, WR Will Fuller is on injured reserve, and WR Preston Williams has been declared inactive due to a core muscle injury.

Tagovailoa offers some upside against a bad Jaguars defense, but is really only best utilized if you’re short-handed due to a bye.