Preston Williams is inactive for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 6 inactives and wide receiver Preston Williams is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams was added to the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury. He had practiced with no issue Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable on the final report.

This news comes after the team activated Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve. He had been on the list due to a rib injury but is set to return to the starting lineup. However, he’ll be playing now with Williams, DeVante Parker (hamstring), and Will Fuller (finger — IR).

That leaves wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki as his two biggest pass-catching threats in Week 6. Waddle leads the team with 36 targets and 27 receptions, to go along with 231 yards and a touchdown. Gesicki has 22 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. Running back Myles Gaskin also has 22 receptions, for 131 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 167 yards on 34 rushing attempts.