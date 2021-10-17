Opening odds for Week 8 of the college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 8 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Georgia (Bye)
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy
Point spread: Cincinnati -24
Point total: 51.5
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Kansas
Point spread: Oklahoma -38
Point total: 67.5
Tennessee vs. No. 4 Alabama
Point spread: Alabama -29
Point total: 67.5
No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana
Point spread: Ohio State -19
Point total: 60.5
Northwestern vs. No. 6 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -19
Point total: 53.5
Illinois vs. No. 7 Penn State
Point spread: Penn State -17
Point total: 49.5
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
Point spread: Iowa State -7
Point total: 45.5
No. 9 Michigan State (Bye)
No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA
Point spread: Oregon -2
Point total: 65.5
No. 11 Iowa (Bye)
LSU vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
Point spread: Ole Miss -12
Point total: 75.5
USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame
Point spread: Notre Dame -4
Point total: 53.5
No. 14 Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State
Point spread: Coastal -1
Point total: 62.5
No. 15 Kentucky (Bye)
No. 16 Wake Forest vs. Army
Point spread: Wake -3
Point total: 54.5
South Carolina vs. No. 17 Texas A&M
Point spread: Texas A&M -19
Point total: 48.5
No. 18 NC State vs. Miami
Point spread: Miami -2
Point total: 61.5
No. 19 Auburn, No. 20 Baylor (Bye)
Tulane vs. No. 21 SMU
Point spread: SMU -13
Point total: 73.5
No. 22 San Diego State vs. Air Force
Point spread: Air Force -4
Point total: 40.5
Clemson vs. No. 23 Pittsburgh
Point spread: Pitt -2
Point total: 50.5
No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech
Point spread: UTSA -5
Point total: 59.5
Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue
Point spread: Wisconsin -5
Point total: 41.5
BYU vs. Washington State
Point spread: BYU -2
Point total: 56.5
