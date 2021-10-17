 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 8 of the college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 8 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By TeddyRicketson
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws for a first down to Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Knights on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the opening lines for Week 8 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Georgia (Bye)

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy

Point spread: Cincinnati -24
Point total: 51.5

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Point spread: Oklahoma -38
Point total: 67.5

Tennessee vs. No. 4 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -29
Point total: 67.5

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana

Point spread: Ohio State -19
Point total: 60.5

Northwestern vs. No. 6 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -19
Point total: 53.5

Illinois vs. No. 7 Penn State

Point spread: Penn State -17
Point total: 49.5

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

Point spread: Iowa State -7
Point total: 45.5

No. 9 Michigan State (Bye)

No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA

Point spread: Oregon -2
Point total: 65.5

No. 11 Iowa (Bye)

LSU vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -12
Point total: 75.5

USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Point spread: Notre Dame -4
Point total: 53.5

No. 14 Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Point spread: Coastal -1
Point total: 62.5

No. 15 Kentucky (Bye)

No. 16 Wake Forest vs. Army

Point spread: Wake -3
Point total: 54.5

South Carolina vs. No. 17 Texas A&M

Point spread: Texas A&M -19
Point total: 48.5

No. 18 NC State vs. Miami

Point spread: Miami -2
Point total: 61.5

No. 19 Auburn, No. 20 Baylor (Bye)

Tulane vs. No. 21 SMU

Point spread: SMU -13
Point total: 73.5

No. 22 San Diego State vs. Air Force

Point spread: Air Force -4
Point total: 40.5

Clemson vs. No. 23 Pittsburgh

Point spread: Pitt -2
Point total: 50.5

No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech

Point spread: UTSA -5
Point total: 59.5

Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue

Point spread: Wisconsin -5
Point total: 41.5

BYU vs. Washington State

Point spread: BYU -2
Point total: 56.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation