Texas A&M rises, Iowa falls ahead of Week 8 in AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Georgia remains the top dawgs at No. 1 with a win over former No. 11 Kentucky who falls to No. 15. Cincinnati is sitting nearly atop the college football mountain as their dominant win over UCF brings them in at No. 2. Oklahoma looks like a new team under freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, and a Big 12 win over TCU sees the Sooners at No. 3 this week.

Oregon headlines the Pac-12 in the rankings and a win last week saw them move up to No. 10. Ole Miss takes down Tennessee despite fan interference and moves up to No. 12. Coastal Carolina won easily and moves up to No. X. Texas A&M continues to climb as a win over Mizzou and other movements see them leap to No. X. NC State took down Boston College and moved up one slot to No. 14. It took two overtimes, but San Diego State prevailed yet again to remain undefeated and is No. 22. Auburn got back in the win column this week and returned to the Top 25 at No. 19.

The dreaded number two spot in college football may be back as Iowa held the moniker for one week and fell to unranked Purdue causing them to fall down to No. 11. It wasn’t a good week for the back-half of the rankings, as the former No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Arizona State, No. 19 BYU and No. 20 Florida all lost causing them to fall out of the poll. Texas had just snuck into the Top 25 but a loss to No. 8 Oklahoma State sees the Longhorns unranked again.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week Week 8 of 2021 College Football: