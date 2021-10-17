 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 6 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 6 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo Updated
Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs after his catch during a 49-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The NFL returns for Week 6 and we’re already into the early Sunday slate as the Dolphins and Jaguars are facing off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This follows the Bucs win over the Eagles to open the week on Thursday Night Football.

We’re coming through the one-third mark of the NFL regular season, but even further for fantasy football leagues. The NFL trade deadline is a few weeks away and fantasy trade deadlines are a likely a few weeks beyond that. We know who the good and bad teams are in most leagues and now it’s a matter of shuffling at the top and bottom.

Heading into the main slate for Week 6 Sunday, there are quite a few notable names that are questionable, but most are expected to play. Notably, Kareem Hunt will be starting in place of an injured Nick Chubb. Hunt is banged up himself and is likely going to be on a bit of a snap count. His upside is significant however, even with limited snaps.

We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM. We’ve dropped in some relevant early reports down below.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 6 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactives report

Active

RB D’Andre Swift
RB Jamaal Williams
RB Joe Mixon
RB Antonio Gibson
WR Terry McLaurin
WR Allen Robinson
WR Mike Williams
WR Kadarius Toney
TE T.J. Hockenson

Inactive

RB Ty’Son Williams
WR Danny Amendola
WR Sammy Watkins
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Darius Slayton

Kareem Hunt will be starting but on a snap count

Damien Harris likely to play

Mike Williams expected to play

Tyreek Hill, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin all expected to play

Lions questionable skill position players all expected to play

Melvin Gordon expected to play

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play

Chase Edmonds expected to play

Allen Robinson expected to play

Kadarius Toney expected to play barring pre-game setback

