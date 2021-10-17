Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 6 inactives come in

The NFL returns for Week 6 and we’re already into the early Sunday slate as the Dolphins and Jaguars are facing off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This follows the Bucs win over the Eagles to open the week on Thursday Night Football.

We’re coming through the one-third mark of the NFL regular season, but even further for fantasy football leagues. The NFL trade deadline is a few weeks away and fantasy trade deadlines are a likely a few weeks beyond that. We know who the good and bad teams are in most leagues and now it’s a matter of shuffling at the top and bottom.

Heading into the main slate for Week 6 Sunday, there are quite a few notable names that are questionable, but most are expected to play. Notably, Kareem Hunt will be starting in place of an injured Nick Chubb. Hunt is banged up himself and is likely going to be on a bit of a snap count. His upside is significant however, even with limited snaps.

We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM. We’ve dropped in some relevant early reports down below.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 6 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactives report

Active

RB D’Andre Swift

RB Jamaal Williams

RB Joe Mixon

RB Antonio Gibson

WR Terry McLaurin

WR Allen Robinson

WR Mike Williams

WR Kadarius Toney

TE T.J. Hockenson

Inactive

RB Ty’Son Williams

WR Danny Amendola

WR Sammy Watkins

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Darius Slayton

Kareem Hunt will be starting but on a snap count

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told me RB Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee) is beat up, but he looked good in practice Friday and will get more work than usual today against the #Cardinals with Nick Chubb (calf) out. Stefanski has a number of touches in mind. “I don’t want to kill Kareem.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2021

Damien Harris likely to play

There is optimism that #Patriots RB Damien Harris (ribs) will play today vs. the #Cowboys, source said. Not certain yet, but some good feelings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Mike Williams expected to play

Despite having not practiced this week, #Chargers WR Mike Williams (knee) is expected to play today vs the #Ravens, source said. One of the top WRs should be good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Tyreek Hill, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin all expected to play

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quadricep) is expected to play today, source said. … Meanwhile, Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) and WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) are both slated to go, barring setbacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Lions questionable skill position players all expected to play

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hip, illness), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), and LB Trey Flowers (knee) are all expected to play in the game against the #Bengals, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Melvin Gordon expected to play

#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III (hip) is expeced to play today, source said, despite being listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play

Jerry Jones is a man of his word: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), LT Tyron Smith (neck), DE Randy Gregory (knee) and CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) are all expected to play, sources say. Smith will be watched closely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Chase Edmonds expected to play

#AZCardinals RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) is expected to play today vs. the #Browns, source said. He was listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Allen Robinson expected to play

#Bears WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) is listed as questionable, but expected to play, source said. … #Packers versatile OL Elgton Jenkins (ankle) is also optimistic about playing today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Kadarius Toney expected to play barring pre-game setback