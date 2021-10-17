How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 6

The NFL is headed into the evening in Week 6, and it was certainly a wild morning. Favorites won fairly handily, but the day also brought us some statement games. We’re only a third of the way through the season, but the playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape. A lot will change, but we’re seeing some of the favorites establish themselves.

The biggest win in the early slate belongs to the Ravens. They welcomed the Chargers, who had been impressive through five weeks. Three hours later, Baltimore had rolled LA, winning 34-6 and making it clear LA is not quite ready for primetime. With the Chiefs struggling at times against Washington, the AFC appears to be a two-team race between Baltimore and Buffalo for the time being.

On the NFC side, the Rams thumped the Giants in the Meadowlands. New York is a bad team, but this was a letdown spot for LA and to see them win with ease is an impressive statement. The other big early win belongs to the Packers, who beat the Bears 24-14 to re-establish their control of the NFC North.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like heading into Sunday evening as we await Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to close out Week 6.

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens, 5-1

2. Buffalo Bills, 4-1

3. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2

4. Tennessee Titans, 3-2

5. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-2

6. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-2

7. Denver Broncos, 3-2

Outside looking in: Cleveland Browns (3-2), Kansas City Chiefs (3-3), New England Patriots (2-3), Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

NFC

1. Arizona Cardinals, 5-0

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-1

3. Green Bay Packers, 5-1

4. Dallas Cowboys, 4-1

5. Los Angeles Rams, 5-1

6. New Orleans Saints, 3-2

7. Minnesota Vikings, 3-3

Outside looking in: Chicago Bears (3-3), Carolina Panthers (3-2), Seattle Seahawks (2-3), San Francisco 49ers (2-3), Atlanta Falcons (2-3)