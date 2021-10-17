2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars get first win, Lions move to No. 1 spot on draft board

The NFL is just about a third of the way through the season. Following the close of Week 6, there will be 12 weeks remaining, and plenty of time for teams to rebound from poor starts. However, there are some teams that are very clearly not good and likely to be drafting near the top of the board next April.

We had a big piece of movement in our tracking of the 2022 NFL Draft order. The Jaguars claimed their first win of the season, stunning the Dolphins in London with a 53-yard field goal as time expired. They will be one of five one-win teams to come out of this weekend while the Lions are the lone winless squad. They have given teams some fits, but couldn’t get anything going in a 34-11 loss to the Bengals. They could spring an upset or two, but they’ll be favorites to take home the No. 1 pick.

Here’s the draft order for the top six teams, all of whom currently have no wins or one win. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.