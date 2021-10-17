T.Y. Hilton is active for Week 6 vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts announced Week 6 inactives and TY Hilton is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Houston Texans. Hilton has spent the season on IR so far but was activated yesterday and the thought was that he was going to suit up in this game. Hilton had suffered a neck injury in the preseason that was, at one point, expected to sideline him all year. Apparently, he has progressed enough that the team felt comfortable activating him and they are getting one of their best offensive weapons back.

Fantasy Football Impact

The Colts actually rank 14th in the NFL in passing yards per game, and the return of Hilton should only help that increase. Hilton may serve as a role player early in his comeback, but he at least should be able to open up the rest of the offense so that Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and even Michael Pittman Jr. While it is too early to tell how involved Hilton will be in his first game back, he doesn’t retain any fantasy relevancy in this game especially with the Texans allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He isn’t a bad waiver wire add though if he is available in your league.