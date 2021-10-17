2021 WNBA Finals: How and what to watch for Mercury-Sky in Game 4

The Chicago Sky will have a chance to win their first championship in franchise history on Sunday after they defeated the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 in Game 3 Friday. The Sky have a 2-1 series lead, heading into Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. There will also be a live stream available at WatchESPN.

The Mercury did not come out ready to play on Friday night and showed immediately as the Sky raced out to 20-11 lead in the first quarter. Chicago was led by Kahleah Copper, who has made a strong case to be named Finals MVP. Copper had seven points in the opening frame and ended the first half with an incredible 20 points.

By time the game got to halftime, the Sky were 46-24 over the Mercury, which was tied for the largest halftime lead in WNBA Finals history. Chicago dominated the Mercury on both ends of the floor as they held them to 25.8% shooting from the field and 25% shooting from three-point range. Phoenix had one player in double figures and that was Brittney Griner, who scored a team-high 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, the Sky had three players in double figures, but shot an efficient 50% from the field.

Mercury vs. Sky, Game 4

Date: Sun, Oct 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Sky -4.5, O/U 163.5

The Mercury have their backs against the wall heading into this afternoon’s Game 4 against the Sky. They need to forget what happened in Game 3 on Friday night and hope for a way better performance today. Phoenix needs to get contributions from Shey Peddy or Sophie Cunningham, in addition to whatever they get from their big three of Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Outside of Game 2, the Sky have looked like the better team and have all the momentum in front of their home crowd. The Mercury will give Chicago their best shot in the first quarter, but we should not expect the Sky to backdown. Copper will once again bring the energy, while Candace Parker will look to win her second WNBA title and claim one close to home. Take the Sky in what should be an incredible game to wrap up the WNBA season.

Pick: Sky -4.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.