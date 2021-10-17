Ty’Son Williams officially inactive in Week 6 vs. Chargers

The Ravens announced Week 6 inactives and RB Ty’Son Williams is officially inactive for their matchup against the Chargers. We have seen a continuous rotation through the Ravens running back corps in the 2021 season.

The Ravens have three active running backs this week, including Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell. Murray is the fantasy football start among these RBs, averaging 10 rush attempts per game so far on the year, though we all know that that the rusher to roster on this team is Lamar Jackson. For those fantasy football managers in a position needing to start one of these backs due to injuries or needing bye week replacements, the matchup couldn’t be better. They’ve allowed a league-high 679 rushing yards to opposing running backs while allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Despite the fact that Williams is inactive, he leads the Ravens RBs with 170 rushing yards on 19 fewer rush attempts than Latavius Murray. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per rush attempt.