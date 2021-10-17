Browns not ruling out Nick Chubb for Week 7 against Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday morning that they are not ruling out star running back Nick Chubb for this coming Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Browns opted to not put him on short term injured reserve.

Chubb is not playing in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals due to a calf injury that caused him to miss three straight days of practice. Cleveland will go with the trio of Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and rookie Demetric Felton. Hunt had another great game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

The veteran running back produced 61 yards on 12 carries, and two touchdowns, along with five receptions (six targets) for 28 yards. Hunt has scored five rushing touchdowns in the Browns’ last three games. Cleveland would love to get Chubb back for next week’s game against the Broncos, who have one of the better defenses in the NFL.