Cardinals play caller Spencer Whipple gets first game action ever in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury due to COIVD-19 this week, which will elevate their assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple to play-calling duties, per FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager.

Schrager reports that Kingsbury will not be able to help remotely and that the plays will go through Whipple, who has never called plays before. As we saw with the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, when coaches are out due to COVID-19, it’s not quite as easy to plug and play a new coach in their position. That is likely even truer when the play caller is out.

This game in Cleveland will also have sustained winds at 15-20 mph with higher gusts, so adjustments are likely needed throughout. This doesn’t set up all that well for a pass-first team on the roadm but Kyler Murray can make things happen and we’ll see if he can take over.