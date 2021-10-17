 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dak Prescott suffered calf strain on final play of Week 6 win, will be evaluated further Monday

We break down the news that Dak Prescott is dealing with a calf strain, and what it means for the Cowboys after their bye.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots
Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Sunday 8:48 p.m. update: Prescott wore a walking boot during his postgame press conference.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain on the final play of the team’s 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 6 and will be further evaluated Monday, according to Todd Archer. However, the situation might be worse than the team is letting on for now.

Fortunately for Prescott, the Cowboys have a bye this week before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Fantasy football implications

Prescott has played through injuries before, so he could theoretically play through the strain if it will take more than a week to heal. The Cowboys quarterback is on pace to have a career season, which he would’ve had last season if he didn’t get hurt. Dallas has won five straight games largely due to Prescott’s exploits, so fantasy managers are hopeful he can either play through the injury or it is not a major setback and will heal over the bye week.

