Dak Prescott suffered calf strain on final play of Week 6 win, will be evaluated further Monday

Sunday 8:48 p.m. update: Prescott wore a walking boot during his postgame press conference.

Dak Prescott says he came down funny on final play of game. He’s now in a protective boot with what team says is a right calf strain that will be reevaluated.



“Life keeps throwing punches and I’ll keep throwing them back. It doesn’t hurt as bad when you score and win the game.” pic.twitter.com/4JEq4WEIxo — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 18, 2021

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain on the final play of the team’s 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 6 and will be further evaluated Monday, according to Todd Archer. However, the situation might be worse than the team is letting on for now.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had his right foot off the ground and was learning on Ezekiel Elliott as he moved from the field down the corridor to the #Cowboys locker room. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 17, 2021

Fortunately for Prescott, the Cowboys have a bye this week before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Fantasy football implications

Prescott has played through injuries before, so he could theoretically play through the strain if it will take more than a week to heal. The Cowboys quarterback is on pace to have a career season, which he would’ve had last season if he didn’t get hurt. Dallas has won five straight games largely due to Prescott’s exploits, so fantasy managers are hopeful he can either play through the injury or it is not a major setback and will heal over the bye week.