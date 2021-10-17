 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton suffers quad injury in Week 6 vs. Texans

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton suffered a quad injury in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts activated speedy wide receiver T.Y. Hilton off IR to return this week and the star came back in style with four catches for 80 yards. However, he also left the contest after suffering what appeared to be a quad injury.

Hilton left the game on his own, and hopefully this isn’t a bigger setback than one game. The Colts desperately need to be at full strength offensively with Carson Wentz looking acclimated, so Hilton’s presence is important to this team. It’s additionally painful since this is his first game back from injured reserve.

More From DraftKings Nation