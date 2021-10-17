Colts WR T.Y. Hilton suffers quad injury in Week 6 vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts activated speedy wide receiver T.Y. Hilton off IR to return this week and the star came back in style with four catches for 80 yards. However, he also left the contest after suffering what appeared to be a quad injury.

T.Y. Hilton now down after a catch, looked like something with his leg/quad, walked off on his own. pic.twitter.com/BMmLtq02lA — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 17, 2021

Hilton left the game on his own, and hopefully this isn’t a bigger setback than one game. The Colts desperately need to be at full strength offensively with Carson Wentz looking acclimated, so Hilton’s presence is important to this team. It’s additionally painful since this is his first game back from injured reserve.