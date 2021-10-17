Vikings CB Patrick Peterson carted to locker room after suffering lower body injury in Week 6 vs. Panthers, questionable to return

Update: Peterson is questionable to return with cramps.

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to hold on to a 28-20 lead against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 but will have to gut out the final moments of the contest without CB Patrick Peterson. Peterson was covering a deep ball from Sam Darnold and landed awkwardly while breaking up the pass. He was eventually carted to the locker room.

Peterson appears to be dealing with a leg injury, specifically around his calf or ankle. He had trouble walking after breaking up the pass and ultimately had to leave the field on a cart. With the contest almost wrapped up, it’s unlikely he’ll need to come back on the field. We’ll see if Peterson is dealing with a long-term ailment once the week’s injury report starts to develop.