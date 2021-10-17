 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson carted to locker room after suffering lower body injury in Week 6 vs. Panthers, questionable to return

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson suffered a lower body injury in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Update: Peterson is questionable to return with cramps.

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to hold on to a 28-20 lead against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 but will have to gut out the final moments of the contest without CB Patrick Peterson. Peterson was covering a deep ball from Sam Darnold and landed awkwardly while breaking up the pass. He was eventually carted to the locker room.

Peterson appears to be dealing with a leg injury, specifically around his calf or ankle. He had trouble walking after breaking up the pass and ultimately had to leave the field on a cart. With the contest almost wrapped up, it’s unlikely he’ll need to come back on the field. We’ll see if Peterson is dealing with a long-term ailment once the week’s injury report starts to develop.

