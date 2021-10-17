Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffers shoulder injury in Week 6 vs. Cardinals, questionable to return

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has exited Sunday’s Week 6 contest against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury. He was seen entering the blue medical tent on the sidelines in the second quarter and is questionable to return to the action.

Beckham had a few big grabs before going down in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, catching two of three targets for 30 yards. Donavan Peoples-Jones stepped up in his absence, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield shortly after the injury.

OBJ has had a slow start to the 2021 campaign as he returns from a season-ending ACL tear a year ago. Heading into Sunday, he had caught just nine of 19 targets for 124 yards through three games.

The Browns are hoping to see him return in the second half as they’ll need all of the available firepower in the arsenal to keep pace with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.