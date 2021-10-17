Baker Mayfield suffers shoulder injury, but returns to game in Week 6 vs. Cardinals

UPDATE: Baker Mayfield has left the game and Case Keenum is now at QB late in the fourth quarter. With Cleveland trailing 37-14 with less than five minutes left in the game, this is likely more to protect Mayfield at this point.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield exited Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with what appears to be a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury while landing on his left shoulder following a fumble midway through the third quarter.

The Browns QB entered the medical tent for quick evaluation and returned to the game shortly afterwards.

This is a huge bullet dodged for the Browns, who are tying to crawl back into the contest while down 30-14. There was slight concern that Mayfield may have seriously aggravated his partially torn labrum on that play, but he appears to be fine for now.

Cleveland is already missing dynamic running back Nick Chubb on the afternoon and need all the offensive firepower they can get if they want to get back to within striking distance of Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. We’ll see how Baker holds up as we approach the final stretch of the ballgame.