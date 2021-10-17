Chicago Sky complete comeback to beat Phoenix Mercury

Courtney Vandersloot’s turnaround runner in the lane with 20 seconds to play was the difference, as the Chicago Sky have won their first WNBA Championship with an 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky won the WNBA title 3-1 in Game 4 of the Finals, outscoring the Mercury 26-11 in the fourth quarter.

Candace Parker came back to her hometown of Chicago after leaving her longtime team of the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason, and in her first season guided her team to a title. Parker had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the final game of the year. It’s the second WNBA Championship of her Hall of Fame career, and she did it by knocking off a pair of former WNBA champions in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Taurasi might have finished her final run at a ring at age 39, and was just 4-16 from the floor for 16 points, and a -22 overall while on the court.

Vandersloot finished with 10 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds as the longtime Sky point guard was a massive part of the victory. Her partner on-and-off the court in Allie Quigley led all scorers with 26 points and five rebounds.

The Sky were +1100 in February to win the title in the 12-team league, and +900 in August. The new champs closed for this game at -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over just getting home at 163.5.