Baker Mayfield finds Donovan Peoples-Jones for the Hail Mary ahead of halftime [VIDEO]

Baker Mayfield isn’t especially known for his knack for splash plays, but he came up big-time in Week 6 against the Cardinals. With 3 seconds left in the half, Mayfield threw a 57-yard Hail Mary touchdown to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Second-year receiver Peoples-Jones had a stellar performance ahead of the half, catching 3 passes on 4 targets for 88 yards and two scores. He could be in for more work in the second half after WR Odell Beckham Jr. exited Week 6 with a shoulder injury, questionable to return.

This marks the first career game for the young wideout with two receiving touchdowns and could mark a career-high in receiving yards. His best week as a receiver so far came in Week 13 of the 2020 season, where he posted 92 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Look for Peoples-Jones to be a popular option on the Week 7 waiver wire.