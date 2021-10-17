 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win the College Football Playoff after Week 7

The Georgia Bulldogs are the chalk thanks to their No. 1 rated defense.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs rolls out to pass in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 2021 college football season has seen plenty of chaos so far, and at the top of the board the two favorites have flipped places ahead of what might be two games against each other to determine a national champion.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been the most dominant team in the sport so far, and at 7-0 they have five more regular season games in which they’ll be at least double-digit favorites each time. To not play for the SEC Championship, they’d have to lose to two of Florida, Mizzou, and Tennessee over their next three games. So fans can safely make plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 4th.

The Dawgs will follow that with Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, so it’s tough to find a spot where they could be tripped up before the postseason.

The Alabama Crimson Tide do have a loss at Texas A&M, but are still heavy favorites to face UGA in Atlanta. Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, and Auburn are what’s left for the Crimson and Cream, plus New Mexico State as a Homecoming victim. But if they survive they’ll be in fine shape for chance to remove all doubt by winning an SEC Championship.

And while Cincinnati has a strong chance to be the first team from a Group of Five conference to play in a CFP semifinal, the bettors don’t give them much of a chance to win it all. You’ll get $25 for each one you bet on the Bearcats to walk away with the trophy.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 College Football Playoff from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Football Playoff Odds October 17th

Team Odds
Team Odds
Georgia +120
Alabama +240
Ohio State +800
Oklahoma +1400
Cincinnati +2500
Michigan +3500
Oklahoma State +6000
Iowa +7000
Oregon +7000
Penn State +7500
Pittsburgh +7500
Michigan State +8000
Notre Dame +9000
Clemson +10000
Texas A&M +10000
Ole Miss +10000
Utah +13000
Baylor +15000
Arizona State +15000
Wake Forest +15000
Iowa State +15000
UCLA +15000
North Carolina State +18000
Auburn +20000
Coastal Carolina +25000
Kentucky +25000
SMU +30000
UTSA +50000
San Diego State +50000
Boston College +50000
Maryland +50000
Louisiana-Lafayette +50000
Virginia +50000
Texas Tech +50000
Nevada +80000
Oregon State +80000
Purdue +100000
Houston +100000
Minnesota +100000
BYU +100000
Air Force +100000

