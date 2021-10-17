Odds to win the College Football Playoff after Week 7

The 2021 college football season has seen plenty of chaos so far, and at the top of the board the two favorites have flipped places ahead of what might be two games against each other to determine a national champion.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been the most dominant team in the sport so far, and at 7-0 they have five more regular season games in which they’ll be at least double-digit favorites each time. To not play for the SEC Championship, they’d have to lose to two of Florida, Mizzou, and Tennessee over their next three games. So fans can safely make plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 4th.

The Dawgs will follow that with Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, so it’s tough to find a spot where they could be tripped up before the postseason.

The Alabama Crimson Tide do have a loss at Texas A&M, but are still heavy favorites to face UGA in Atlanta. Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, and Auburn are what’s left for the Crimson and Cream, plus New Mexico State as a Homecoming victim. But if they survive they’ll be in fine shape for chance to remove all doubt by winning an SEC Championship.

And while Cincinnati has a strong chance to be the first team from a Group of Five conference to play in a CFP semifinal, the bettors don’t give them much of a chance to win it all. You’ll get $25 for each one you bet on the Bearcats to walk away with the trophy.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 College Football Playoff from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Football Playoff Odds October 17th Team Odds Team Odds Georgia +120 Alabama +240 Ohio State +800 Oklahoma +1400 Cincinnati +2500 Michigan +3500 Oklahoma State +6000 Iowa +7000 Oregon +7000 Penn State +7500 Pittsburgh +7500 Michigan State +8000 Notre Dame +9000 Clemson +10000 Texas A&M +10000 Ole Miss +10000 Utah +13000 Baylor +15000 Arizona State +15000 Wake Forest +15000 Iowa State +15000 UCLA +15000 North Carolina State +18000 Auburn +20000 Coastal Carolina +25000 Kentucky +25000 SMU +30000 UTSA +50000 San Diego State +50000 Boston College +50000 Maryland +50000 Louisiana-Lafayette +50000 Virginia +50000 Texas Tech +50000 Nevada +80000 Oregon State +80000 Purdue +100000 Houston +100000 Minnesota +100000 BYU +100000 Air Force +100000

