Browns RB Kareem Hunt will not return to game with calf injury in Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Update: Hunt has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a calf injury.

#Browns announced RB Kareem Hunt suffered a calf injury and won't return to the game — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 17, 2021

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt entered Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals as the feature back with Nick Chubb out. Hunt recorded 66 yards on 14 carries while also gaining 12 yards on three receptions. However, he suffered a leg injury in the second half and was eventually carted off to the locker room. His return is highly doubtful for the rest of the game.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt being helped off field by medical staff, not putting weight on right leg — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 17, 2021

Upon video review of the injury, it looks like Hunt may have injured his Achilles. That could effectively end his season if it turns out to be a ruptured Achilles.

Non contact injury by Kareem Hunt and he’s grabbing his Achilles pic.twitter.com/pu4E20oF0d — Alex (@dbs408) October 17, 2021

There’s a lot of issues here for the Browns. They’re potentially going to be down both running backs heading into a short week. They’re losing 30-14 to the Cardinals and will likely be without their best offensive weapon for the rest of the game. And unfortunately, there’s not too much depth at the position once the top two players go down. Let’s see how Cleveland handles this development, along with potential injuries to Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.