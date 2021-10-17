 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns RB Kareem Hunt will not return to game with calf injury in Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Browns RB Kareem Hunt suffered a leg injury in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Update: Hunt has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a calf injury.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt entered Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals as the feature back with Nick Chubb out. Hunt recorded 66 yards on 14 carries while also gaining 12 yards on three receptions. However, he suffered a leg injury in the second half and was eventually carted off to the locker room. His return is highly doubtful for the rest of the game.

Upon video review of the injury, it looks like Hunt may have injured his Achilles. That could effectively end his season if it turns out to be a ruptured Achilles.

There’s a lot of issues here for the Browns. They’re potentially going to be down both running backs heading into a short week. They’re losing 30-14 to the Cardinals and will likely be without their best offensive weapon for the rest of the game. And unfortunately, there’s not too much depth at the position once the top two players go down. Let’s see how Cleveland handles this development, along with potential injuries to Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.

