Steelers WR Chase Claypool returns to Week 6 game vs. Seahawks after going to locker room

Update: Claypool is back on the field and even made a catch, although the play was called back due to a penalty. He still might be dealing with a hamstring issue but it looks like the deep threat will give it a go with the Steelers hurting at receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool went to the locker room in the team’s Week 6 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to the Sunday Night Football broadcast. Claypool has been dealing with a hamstring issue, so he may have aggravated the problem during warmups. However, he may re-enter the game and is currently on a stationary bike.

Not sure if Chase Claypool went to the locker room to "get looked at" but he's on the Steelers sideline after riding the stationary bike a bit. Does not seem to be injured. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 18, 2021

Claypool is Pittsburgh’s most prominent deep threat, although Ben Roethlisberger tends to favor Diontae Johnson in all passing situations. Fantasy managers would’ve liked for Claypool to be 100 percent in this contest, especially against a defense known to give up big plays from time to time. Let’s see if the receiver eventually does return to the field.