Who is Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt’s backup for fantasy football

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt exited Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury, creating even more turmoil for the team’s running back situation.

Leading rusher Nick Chubb missed their Week 6 matchup with his own calf issues and with Hunt further banged up, fantasy managers may want to start scouring the waiver wires. The backups to note in Cleveland are Demetric Felton and D’Ernest Johnson in the event that the former two miss more time.

A rookie out of UCLA, Felton has yet to register a single carry, but has been used sparingly in the passing game and on special teams as a kick/punt returner. He has six receptions for 76 yards on the year, one of those receptions being a touchdown against the Houston Texans back in Week 2.

Johnson is a third-year NFL veteran out of USF, signing with the Browns in 2019 after briefly turning heads with the Orlando Apollos in the now defunct AAF. He’s mostly been used on special teams, but has gotten a handful of touches in his time in Cleveland, registering 33 carries for 166 yards in 2020.

Both guys should be readily available on the overwhelming majority of waiver wires this week. Felton is rostered in just 9% of Yahoo leagues and 2% of ESPN leagues. Johnson is rostered in just 1% of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.