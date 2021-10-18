NFL weather forecast for Week 6 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Buffalo Bills come into this Monday night matchup with four straight wins, while the Tennessee Titans won their last game and are firmly in the AFC South lead at 3-2. The Bills are -6 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in Tennessee, as they have looked great both offensively and defensively this season. Buffalo has allowed the fewest points per game while scoring the most points per game. Can’t get any better than that. Below, we’ll take a look at the weather and see if they will have any impediments to their usual game plan this week.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bills vs. Titans on Week 6 MNF

Forecast

A fall cold front hit this week and Tennessee saw temperatures drop with the rest of the central and eastern United States. That front left behind clear skies, temperatures in the mid 50s and little to no wind. Perfect weather for football.