Best DFS lineup strategy for Bills-Titans on Monday night

The Buffalo Bills come into Nashville with the most points scored and fewest points allowed per game while the Titans have a firm grip on the AFC South despite just a 3-2 record. The Titans haven’t gotten their passing game going with both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones dealing with injuries, but Derrick Henry has taken the team on his back and put together his usual crazy rushing numbers.

Injuries

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury that reportedly will keep him from a full complement of snaps, but now he has an illness which pushed the team to downgrade him to questionable.

Julio Jones, WR, Titans

Jones was dealing with a hamstring injury as well, but got in full practices this week and has been taken off the injury list.

Captain’s Chair

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans — $17,100

This is probably a game that sets up best to fade Henry, as the Bills could put up a lot of points quickly and the Bills have played great defense against the run this season. But, this is Derrick Henry and we know the Titans will give him plenty of touches, even when losing. He’ll still be rostered in a big percentage of DK teams, but it should be a little lower than usual and I’ll take any edge with Henry.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills — $14,400

The Titans have allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Diggs hasn’t been the fantasy player he was last season, but he’s still getting good targets and he’s still a great receiver. His upside in this game is huge and this looks like a perfect spot for him to break out.

Value Plays

Zack Moss, RB, Bills — $7,000

Moss played 42 snaps to Devin Singletary’s 15 last week and should continue to be the lead back moving forward. The Titans run defense has allowed 4.7 yards per carry to running backs, ranking them fifth-worst in the league and are coming off a game in which they allowed James Robinson to run 18 times for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Cole Beasley, WR, Bills — $5,400

Beasley has seen his usage fall over the last two games, so he’s no lock, but the team says his lack of work was based on defensive looks, not due to a demotion. The Titans have been strong against tight ends and maybe they take Dawson Knox out of the game and Beasley fills the void.